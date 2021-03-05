Five monster truck drivers from all over the country will battle it out at the Mayhem Monster Truck Show at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday at the Angelina County Expo Center.

The show will feature King Crunch, Nitro Menace, Twisted Addiction, Jailbird and Nitro Hornet.

Mike Stephens, co-producer of Extreme Monster Productions, said the 1,500-1,800 horsepower, 10-foot-tall trucks will be racing, popping wheelies and freestyling to get the “crowd pumped up.”

Fans who want a chance to get an autograph with one of the professional drivers or see a monster truck up close can go to the Pit Party at 5:30 p.m. before each show.

The event will feature a Jeep Rodeo in which drivers will compete in a timed race for a trophy and a monster truck ride available with purchase of a ticket that seats 10 people at a time.

Stephens said Lufkin is where they started doing shows.

“It’s our hometown show. ... It’s by far our favorite show to do,” he said.

He also said fans can expect a surprise announcement today.

“It’s something nobody has seen here in Lufkin before,” he said.

He also emphasized that the show is a family event.

“We want folks to come out with their families,” he said. “It’s also a great date night event.”

Attendees are asked to wear masks and social distance.

Pre-sale tickets are $12 for kids ages 3-12 and $18 for adults. To purchase tickets, go to Redwing Boots, Dupree Tire, lufkinmonstertrucks.com or the arena gate. Ticket prices will increase at the gate.

