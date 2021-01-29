NACOGDOCHES — Dr. Ron Petti, collaborative pianist at Stephen F. Austin State University, and members of the School of Music voice faculty will present the program “Sea Fever,” which features works by composer John Ireland, in a virtual concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb 1.
Each year, Petti collaborates with voice faculty to present a concert that showcases the art songs of different composers, and this year, Ireland is the featured songwriter.
“Prolific English composer John Ireland composed in many different genres, but he excelled in the realm of piano music, specifically the form of art song with piano,” according to Petti.
Ireland’s early influences include the German masters Ludwig van Beethoven and Johannes Brahms, but in his 20s and 30s, he became attracted to the music of French composers Claude Debussy and Maurice Ravel. Ireland’s compositional style has often been described as “English Impressionism.”
Collaborating with Petti for the recital are Debbie Berry, soprano; Ric Berry, tenor; James Held, baritone; Nita Hudson, mezzo soprano; Scott LaGraff, baritone; and Chris Turner, baritone. Jamie Weaver will begin the concert with a pre-performance discussion of the composer and his works.
“The recital flier for this concert shows a photo of the Channel Island of Guernsey, a place Ireland frequently visited,” Petti said. “His most famous song, ‘Sea Fever,’ serves as the title for our concert. Perhaps his visits to the Channel Islands of Guernsey and Jersey served as the inspiration to compose this song.”
To access the live concert free of charge, visit music.sfasu.edu. For additional information, contact the School of Music at 468-4602.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.