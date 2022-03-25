It is only fitting that the concert has moved, as multiple-octave Christian vocalist David Phelps hopes to move the audience during his upcoming Lufkin show.
Phelps will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday at Harmony Hill Baptist Church, 2708 S. Chestnut St., presented by the Angelina Arts Alliance.
The performance was originally scheduled to be held at The Pines Theater but was moved due to roof repairs.
Phelps, who is from Tomball, graduated from Baylor University with a bachelor’s degree in vocal performance. He grew up in a musical family and spent his teen years singing at his church.
“I’ve always loved the one-of-a-kind connection with the audience,” Phelps said. “It’s so interesting that I can sing the same song so many times and each time be different simply because the audience, the room or the circumstances are different. It’s always been thrilling to me.”
Phelps was a tenor in the multiple Grammy and Dove Award-winning Gaither Vocal Band for more than 15 years.
“It was always a dream to work with Bill and Gloria Gaither,” he said. “I was amazed and so blessed for it to actually happen. They are amazing people and life-long friends. And, of course, I look back on those years with very fond memories.”
Phelps, who has won multiple Dove and Grammy Awards himself, has more than a dozen solo albums, with his goal staying the same for each one — to move people.
“I think my favorite song is the one that I’m using to reach someone in that moment,” he said. “If I see an audience is moved by a song it’s the pinnacle of what I do. And to tell you the truth, if a song consistently doesn’t move people, I stop singing it.”
He started working on his most recent album, 2021’s “GameChanger,” during the coronavirus pandemic. He said it was hard staying motivated.
“I am very goal-oriented, so to be honest, it was a challenge,” he said. “I really had to regroup and find new ways to motivate myself, believing that we would come out of this at some point. Of course, the best way I know of to stay motivated is to get out of my own head. Thinking about someone else’s needs is always great motivation.”
He said writing is something he is always doing.
“That is a constant no matter where I am,” he said. “Writing, recording and working on my farm kept me from going crazy.”
Phelps lives on a farm outside Nashville, Tennessee, with his wife Lori, whom he met while at Baylor. They have lived there for more than 20 years, and it’s where they raised their four kids.
Lori, a former elementary school teacher, “insisted” they turn some of his songs into children’s books, David said.
“She actually homeschooled our kids for many years so we could be together as I traveled,” he said. “She was integral in getting those projects done and illustrated in the timeless fashion that they are. In the end, so many children have found joy in listening to the songs and following along with the fun Christmas stories.”
The books are “Santa Claus Get Well Soon” and “Catching Santa,” which can be bought on his website.
The Phelps family also hosts a Labor Day and Christmas Barn Bash every year. The events started after they converted an old dairy barn on their property to a concert venue for a video years ago.
“They are so ‘down-home’ and relaxed,” David said. “People have regularly come from all over the world to be a part of them. We’ve been so blessed that it has grown to be a favorite event for so many each year. We all pitch in and pull out all the stops to make it a memorable time for anyone who attends.”
Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at angelinaarts.org or by calling (936) 633-5454. For more information on Phelps, go to davidphelps.com.
