“Music with a purpose” is what Quiana Parler, vocalist for Ranky Tanky, calls music from the Gullah culture. Ranky Tanky is bringing that purpose to East Texas at 7 p.m. Thursday in front of The Pines Theater thanks to the Angelina Arts Alliance.
The Gullah people live on the southeastern Sea Islands and originated from West African slaves.
Ranky Tanky is a kids’ game of the Gullah culture and means “funky” or “work it.”
“It’s an eye-catchy name,” Parler said. “It grabs people’s attention.”
The quintet includes Parler; Quentin Baxter, drums and percussion; Kevin Hamilton, bass; Clay Ross, guitar and vocals; and Charlton Singleton, trumpet and vocals.
It was Ross’ idea to start the band and play songs from the Gullah culture.
“No one knew of the Gullah culture,” Parler said. “It’s the root to all music. It wasn’t being talked about ... It was almost funny. This has been a way of life for us forever. This is all we know.”
Part of the Gullah music is kids games and nursery rhymes.
“We put a more modern twist to it to reach a broader audience,” Parler said.
Their second and most recent album “Good Time” is the first to offer original songs by the group.
“On the second album there were a lot of original songs, but we maintained Gullah influence,” Parler said. “They are stories and songs from our ancestors. We kept them respectively to them and our mission statement.”
Parler said “Freedom,” from their second album, is her favorite song right now.
“Because of the times we’re living in right now,” she said. “It expresses how I and a lot of people feel right now. It’s my anthem. None of us are free ... We’re all fighting for the same goal and want our voices to be heard.”
Parler said COVID-19 has made it harder to touch and connect with the audience after the shows. She wants everyone to know the love is still there.
“Its a disconnect for me when I can’t touch people to show gratitude and appreciation,” she said. “We love hearing people’s stories and how their music impacted their lives, and we don’t get to do this anymore. It’s the hardest part for me.”
“I want to thank everybody for supporting us. For welcoming us into their cities and following guidelines. Thank you for coming and being understanding.”
The seats for the performance will be socially distanced. Masks are encouraged while attendees are circulating and can be removed once they are seated. The Pines Theater bar and concessions will be open.
Ranky Tanky won a Grammy Award in American Roots Music for their 2019 album “Good Time.”
They also will be presented with a resolution from the South Carolina House of Representatives on Friday.
