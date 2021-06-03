There’s a new mutt in town.
At least there will be when William Lee Martin’s “All-American Mutt Comedy Tour” comes to The Pines Theater at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Martin, whose original stage name is “Cowboy Bill,” has entertained military troops overseas, toured with country music stars like George Strait, George Jones and Brad Paisley and performed with all four of the Blue Collar Comedy stars.
A dollar of every ticket sold will go to the Cowboys Who Care Foundation, a Texas-based nonprofit founded by Martin and his wife Michele in 2012, after Martin was asked to participate in a 2011 golf tournament for a girl who had cancer.
“She lost her battle,” Martin said. “It really broke me up.”
Martin said the foundation’s primary mission is to provide Resistol cowboy hats to kids with cancer, but they are looking into doing scholarships and support as well.
“It’s a program that puts a smile on the kids face,” he said. “I didn’t realize what it was going to do for the parents ... We’re just trying to put a smile on some kids’ faces.”
Martin said he wrote advertising for nine years out of college and “hated every minute of it.”
When he lost his job, he said his grandmother asked him what he wanted to do.
“She said ‘you never smile and you’re 30 years old,’” Martin said. “She told me to go look in the mirror and smile.”
Martin said he didn’t do that.
“I was in a fetal position for about five and a half months,” he said.
After talking to a UPS guy, who did not sympathize with Martin’s situation and told him if he never found another job it was one less house to deliver to, he turned off the TV and all other distractions.
He said he told his grandmother that since he was 5 years old all he wanted to be was on stage. He said he had written a book that never published, and everyone told him it was written like standup comedy.
He started at open-mic nights at 30 years old and became club headliner in less than three years.
Martin proudly calls himself a “mutt,” which according to his press release, is a mixed breed who doesn’t fit neatly into any single box physically, politically or philosophically.
“I talk about in the show a lady was something and claimed to be something else and she came back with a DNA test,” Martin said. “I did a DNA test. I wanted to see if I belonged to my family.”
He said he was always told he was a fifth-generation Texan and his mom always told them they were Native American, specifically Cherokee.
“I am fifth-generation, and I have 13 countries flowing in my body, none of which are Native American,” Martin said. “Either my mother lied to me or somebody lied to her. I thought, what was wrong with Native Americans? I realized I’m just a mutt.”
During the pandemic he started doing a Facebook live everyday called “4pm Daily Talk Y’all.”
“If you’ve lost somebody during the pandemic I’ll pray for and with you, but we try to look at it as a positive,” Martin said. “I went from 40,000 to half a million followers. My marketing team said to do a Zoom show. I can’t do one without an audience. I said ‘that’s the dumbest idea I ever heard.’”
He said he went live one day at 4 p.m. and “just wanted to talk about how I was trying to get through the day” and continued doing it everyday.
“It gave me purpose,” he said. “I focus on being positive with folks. It’s weird. People tune in just to hear me say nothing.”
He said he went live for 24 hours straight and at one point people just watched him play Red Dead Redemption over his shoulder.
“It has saved my marriage,” he said.
Martin also took his songwriting further and landed a deal with Nashville’s Myriad Publishing.
“My first love was music,” he said. “I played drums in college. I’ve written about 1,500 songs. That’s the thing about the pandemic — It probably wouldn’t have happened if I hadn’t been pushed.”
He said he has a song called “At the End of the Day” being pitched right now.
“It was on a Sunday morning and I was watching ‘Meet the Press,’ but I always say Meet the Depressed,” Martin said. “I tell my kids dreams without work are merely wishes. You gotta do something other than just sit here.”
He said his wife was making chili and he told her at the end of the day, there’s nothing we just can’t do, and he wrote that song.
Along with songwriting, he has also been working in film and television, including “300 Savage,” an independent film shot in Montana, in 2018; “Island Hoppers” as celebrity judge for the Thrillist and Carnival Cruise Lines television series hosted by James Van Der Beek in 2019; “Dallas Days Fort Worth Nights” as co-producer and host of the late-night show pilot for The Country Network in 2019; and “Mike Huckabee Show” as featured guest and comedian in 2021.
He said he will be shooting for a movie next week.
“There’s a lot of things you can do in this world,” he said. “I don’t want to check out of this world without trying everything.”
He has two critically acclaimed comedy specials, “Standing in the Middle” and “The Nutcracker,” available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google, YouTube TV, X-Box, Dish, Sling and in audio form on Sirius XM, Pandora, iTunes and Spotify.
Martin said his comedy routine is still evolving, and he is changing it up for this area. He said his mother was born and buried in Alto and his dad lives outside of Jacksonville.
“I’m really familiar with the area,” he said. “Folks here haven’t seen the show. Fifty minutes out of one hour is new. It’s great, positive stuff. I’m looking forward to coming back to the area. My mom died two years into my comedy career. I should have a lot of family there. Hopefully they like the stuff.”
To buy tickets, go to williamleemartin.com, thepines.visitlufkin.com or call 633-5454.
