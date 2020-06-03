Q: What is all the construction in the 3000 block of Lotus Lane for?

A: The city of Lufkin engineering services said Park Place Mobile Home Park is being built at 2900 Lotus Lane.

Also nearby, at 3300 Lotus Lane, someone began building a couple of manufactured homes, according to building permits issued in March.

Q: What are the qualifications to hold the office of county commissioner for Angelina County?

A: According to the Texas Secretary of State, a county commissioner has to be a U.S. citizen, they have to have been a Texas resident for 12 months and a district resident for six months. They have to be a registered voter in the area they’re seeking office for and at least 18 years old.

Q: What is the gross salary of each current Angelina County commissioner?

A: Altogether, the county commissioners’ 2020 compensation and benefits were $396,588, according to the approved 2020 budget.

Individually, each commissioner makes $61,912, Angelina County auditor Janice Cordray said.

