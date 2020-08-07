Q: Why is there no handicap parking at the senior center?
A: I was actually shocked to learn that there wasn’t handicap parking at the center. From what I understand, the center is owned by Angelina County and rented by the Angelina County Senior Citizens agency. The county provides all maintenance to the facility, County Judge Don Lymbery said.
Stumped? Ask us. The FYI column is designed to let readers email (to news@lufkindailynews.com) or call in (to 632-6637) questions you want answered, whether about road construction, how-to tips, trivia or other information. You do not have to leave your name. You also can use that email address or phone number to give us a news tip — anonymously, if you’d like.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.