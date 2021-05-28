Q. Why haven’t Angelina County’s district courts begun operating like normal yet?
A. The local courts have followed emergency orders by the Texas Supreme Court, state District Judge Paul White said. The orders demand compliance with the Office of Court Administration Guidelines and Best Practices.
