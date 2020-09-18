Q: Is the previous city manager, Keith Wright, collecting a retainer for helping the city after his retirement? How much is that retainer?
A: No, Keith Wright is not working for the city on retainer. Wright retired a few months back and the reins were passed to the then-city attorney Bruce Green in the interim while the city searches for a new city manager.
