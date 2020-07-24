Q: Has Suddenlink moved from its location on South First Street? Is there going to be a physical location in Lufkin? What do I do with my old Wi-Fi box?
A: Suddenlink questions are not fun. I began working on this question at 9:30 a.m. Thursday and didn’t get an actual answer until 11:40 a.m. after four different phone calls, sitting on hold and finally giving up to try their chat option, which I made the mistake of leaving for three minutes to make some tea and missed my first opportunity to work with a human. Ugh.
