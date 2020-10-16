To the person who asked 12 questions about Angelina County Pct. 4 Commissioner Bobby Cheshire in last week’s column, Cheshire said he believes these questions are petty for someone to even ask.
“People know me and already know the answers,” he said in a text message. “My record of voting against tax increases, public service and private business are a matter of envy to those who don’t have any. I struggle every day to remain humble in a world full of perfect people. In today’s world of social media and fake news. The truth doesn’t matter to those people who can look you in the eye and lie without a conscious. To put those matters to rest, I want everyone to know I sleep very well at night. I will continue to fight the good fight for those who have to face tyranny from their oppressor. That’s all that matters. That’s my answer.”
