Q. Is there any truth to the rumor about an Atwoods coming to the old KMart Building?
A. A spokesman for the Nacogdoches store said there are no plans for an Atwoods to come to Lufkin as of right now. He explained how important the Lufkin customer base is to the Nacogdoches store and hopes the store doesn’t lose those customers.
