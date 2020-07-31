Q. Is there a city ordinance that prohibits large trailers from being parked on city streets?
A. There isn’t an ordinance specifically addressing this issue, according to interim city manager Bruce Green. However, there are a number of ordinances regulating where vehicles and large trailers may be parked.
