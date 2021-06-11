Q. Can veterans use urgent care or an emergency room? I read an article about a man who couldn’t get the VA to pay for his medical flight, but it would pay for his Urgent Doc bill.
A. Yes, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website actually explains this very well. The VA has certain urgent care facilities it has partnered with to provide this care to veterans, but they also can go to any emergency room if there is an emergency.
