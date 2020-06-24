Q: My husband and I will be voting by mail. How can we be sure our votes are counted and not thrown away?

A: “All votes will be counted, we don’t ever throw them away,” elections administrator Elizabeth Hawkins said.

Stumped? Ask us. The FYI column is designed to let readers email (to news@lufkindailynews.com) or call in (to 632-6637) questions you want answered, whether about road construction, how-to tips, trivia or other information. You do not have to leave your name. You also can use that email address or phone number to give us a news tip — anonymously, if you’d like.

