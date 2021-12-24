Q. Can you please find out when the drinking faucet outside the restrooms at Grace Dunne Richardson Park will be repaired? It has been shut off for more than three months, and a city worker told us they were waiting on parts.
A. The city did not have a work order on the project, according to communications director Jessica Pebsworth. The Parks & Recreation department will go out and “assess the situation,” she said.
Stumped? Ask us. The FYI column is designed to let readers email (to news@lufkindailynews.com) or call in (to 632-6637) questions you want answered, whether about road construction, how-to tips, trivia or other information. You do not have to leave your name. You also can use that email address or phone number to give us a news tip — anonymously, if you’d like.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.