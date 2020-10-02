Q: Who is putting up all the massive Trump flags around Angelina County and across the highways? Who is taking the ones across the highways down?
A: This is actually a hilarious little phenomenon in our community. I’ve been asked this question more than once and have been curious myself after seeing a huge Trump flag stretched across U.S. Highway 69.
