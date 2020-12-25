Q. Will the city of Lufkin still pick up Christmas trees left outside this year, even though the recycling program has ended?
A. Yes. City manager Bruce Green said residents can still place their old trees on the curb and call for the city to come pick them up. However, there haven’t been as many residents utilizing this service, he said.
