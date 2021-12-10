Q. Will the U.S. Post Office that was supposed to be operating in downtown Lufkin ever be completed?
A. Yes. The new post office location was officially announced in September 2019. Hicks Co. took on the responsibility of constructing the new facility, which would be across the street from the post office’s former location next to the Angelina County Courthouse Annex.
