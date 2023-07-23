A 2-year-old child is believed to be in critical condition after finding a handgun inside a Nacogdoches home Saturday morning and shooting themselves in the head, according to a press release from the Nacogdoches Police Department.
Around 11:37 a.m., Nacogdoches police along with fire department and EMS personnel responded to a call about the accidental shooting, the report states. The child was taken to a Nacogdoches hospital and later flown to a Houston area hospital for a higher level of care.
