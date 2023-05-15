The Angelina College Lady Roadrunners are headed back to the Junior College World Series.

After building a 4-0 advantage, the Lady ‘Runners held off a hard-charging Bossier Parish team for a 6-5 win in their third game at the Region XIV Tournament in Bossier City, Louisiana.

Josh Havard's email address is josh.havard@lufkindailynews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you