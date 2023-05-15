The Angelina College Lady Roadrunners punched their ticket to the Junior College World Series with a 6-5 win over Bossier Parish Monday afternoon at the Region XIV Tournament in Bossier City, Louisiana. The win advances AC to the Junior College World Series, which will be May 23-27 in Oxford, Alabama.
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
Haley Primrose’s two-run homer in the sixth inning provided the Angelina College Lady Roadrunners with the winning margin in a 6-5 victory over Bossier Parish.
