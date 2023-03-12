Prevention Program director Shelly Tole-Barnes on Saturday explains the benefits of offering free prom dresses to anyone in need through the Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council's Prom Project at Central Church of Christ.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Prom dresses of all styles and colors are available to anyone in need through the Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council's Prom Project at Central Church of Christ.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Colorful jewels adorn a prom dress available through the Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council's Prom Project at Central Church of Christ.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Free shoes are available to anyone through the Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council's Prom Project at Central Church of Christ.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Free prom dresses are available to anyone in need through the Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council's Prom Project at Central Church of Christ.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
A wide choice of free accessories and prom dresses are available to anyone in need through the Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council's Prom Project at Central Church of Christ.
