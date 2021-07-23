Kenneth Jeffrey, who announced his intention to run for Precinct 4 Angelina County Commissioner, and his wife Liz greet guests at an event on Thursday to encourage locals to get to know him ahead of the election.
Kenneth Jeffrey, who announced his intention to run for Precinct 4 Angelina County commissioner, held an event Thursday evening to encourage locals to get to know him ahead of the election.
Jeffrey has not officially filed for a spot on the March 2022 primary ballot. The Texas Secretary of State website says the first day to file for a place on the (March 2022) primary ballot for a precinct chair is Sept. 14, 2021; the deadline is Dec. 12, 2021.
