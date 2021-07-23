Kenneth Jeffrey Event

Kenneth Jeffrey, who announced his intention to run for Precinct 4 Angelina County Commissioner, and his wife Liz greet guests at an event on Thursday to encourage locals to get to know him ahead of the election.

 JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News

Kenneth Jeffrey, who announced his intention to run for Precinct 4 Angelina County commissioner, held an event Thursday evening to encourage locals to get to know him ahead of the election.

Jeffrey has not officially filed for a spot on the March 2022 primary ballot. The Texas Secretary of State website says the first day to file for a place on the (March 2022) primary ballot for a precinct chair is Sept. 14, 2021; the deadline is Dec. 12, 2021.

Jess Huff’s email address is jess.huff@lufkindailynews.com.