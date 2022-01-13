Lufkin High School juniors Alyssa Kitchens and Allie Pierce will be advancing to state competition after making all-state for clarinet and choir, respectively, this past weekend.

To make all-state, Allie had to go through three different rounds of competition: region, pre-area and, this past weekend, area, she said.

