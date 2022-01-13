Junior Alyssa Kitchens plays the clarinet Wednesday at Lufkin High School. She had to get through region and area competitions to advance to the Texas Music Educators Association Convention on Feb. 12 in San Antonio.
Junior Allie Pierce sings Wednesday at Lufkin High School. She had to go through three different rounds of competition: region, pre-area and area to be eligible to perform performing at the Texas Music Educators Association Convention on Feb. 12 in San Antonio.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
