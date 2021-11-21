A line of cars surrounded the Pitser Garrison Convention Center Saturday morning as volunteers helped deliver food across East Texas as part of the annual Community Food Drive.

Volunteers assemble and fill boxes with non-perishable food items Saturday at the annual Community Food Drive at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.

Inside the convention center, more volunteers could be found assembling boxes and filling them with non-perishable food items before the boxes were taken outside to be delivered to families in need.

Bettie Kennedy-Watts addresses Community Food Drive volunteers Saturday morning at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.

Kayley Fraze's email address is kayley.fraze@lufkindailynews.com.