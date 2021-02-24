The Lufkin ISD board discussed updates to the bond construction projects across its campuses during its Tuesday work session.
Stephen Berry with Berry & Clay Construction spoke about progress made on the multipurpose facility. Despite the setbacks the company has faced through challenges like the winter storm, it is still expecting a May move-in date, Berry said.
Employees are a week behind in projects like setting in the wood floors in some of the gyms, but they are on site and ready to get back to work, he said.
“Our biggest problem is outside. We haven’t been able to work on the plaza very much because of the weather, but we do have the ground prepped, and as soon as it dries up enough, we’ll start putting in the colored concrete and getting the landscaping done,” Berry said.
He also spoke about progress made on the construction at Lufkin Middle School. The district is hoping for a move-in date of December for some of the campus.
One of the construction struggles is the middle school location is constantly muddy, Berry said. That is something that will hopefully be remedied during Phase 2 of the project.
In some places, construction workers have dug the mud out and put new dirt in to keep up to date on their work.
Hudson Henderson with Goodwin-Lasiter-Strong spoke about the progress with the softball and baseball fields.
“We’re kind of in the homestretch over there,” Henderson said. “The problem is, 75% of that project is outside. Weather is a big issue for us.”
The firm has had 52 weather days in the history of the project, but it is trying to stay as on-time as possible, he said. It recently completed a roof at both press boxes and has insulated it and has painters inside now touching up.
The board discussed adopting a change order worth $27,051 to extend the width of the dugouts at these fields by 3 feet, 9 inches. Superintendent Lynn Torres said, as it was explained to them, it’s as if the district has state-of-the-art facilities with a dugout suited for little league.
Board member Kristi Gay asked if this money was coming out of the contingency fund for this project. Torres said this is beyond the contingency fund. Gay asked what that money was spent on. Torres said she would need to get a report on that.
However, the contingency funds on other projects have not been spent yet, Torres said.
Torres updated the board on the conditions of the district after the winter storm. She said she believes the district fared well overall.
It was still waiting to hear back about one campus, ACE, that had not returned to classes yet because of a lack of power and water issues.
While the city lifted the boil water notice, the district is in the process of replacing the filters in the water fountains and ice machines before it feels comfortable they are safe to use, Torres said.
“Everybody was instructed to come to school today with their own bottle of water,” she said. “We were providing some. Throughout the day, we should have that upgraded and our water fountains and ice machines back online.”
Board member Hall Henderson commended the district on its response and recommended creating a task force to assess how the district could improve emergency response for the future.
The board discussed the proposed 2021-22 calendar. Torres said the calendar includes a normal start time easing students in on Aug. 12-13.
“We’re hoping to be out of the COVID cloud by then with access to vaccines and so forth,” she said. “If we do have to change it, we’ll do what we did last year. We’ll come back and change it.”
The calendar also designates six days for teachers to be involved in the House Bill 3-mandated Reading Academy to limit the need for substitute teachers.
It also includes a spring break that aligns with Angelina College from March 14-18 and a graduation date of May 27.
The board also discussed:
A resolution for paying employees during the period the district was closed during the winter storm.
Extending administrator contracts.
Molly Abele with Axley and Rode spoke to the board about the district’s financial audit report for year end on Aug. 31, 2020. She issued an unmodified opinion, the highest possible opinion.
No action was taken during this meeting. All action will be taken during the regular meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.