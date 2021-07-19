Pct. 4 Angelina County Commissioner Bobby Cheshire was officially removed from office by Senior District Judge John Delaney on Monday.
Cheshire was removed from office as a result of the lawsuit Lufkin attorney Bob Flournoy filed against Cheshire in his official capacity as commissioner. The lawsuit cited 16 reasons for his removal. He was removed on the grounds of incompetency and official misconduct, according to a final default judgment issued by Delaney.
