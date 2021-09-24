Jacob Smith is Huntington’s first employee fully dedicated to road repair. The city has not had a person specifically dedicated to this job before, instead relying on public works employees who are trained in multiple areas of infrastructure maintenance.
JESS HUFF/The Lufkin Daily News
Jacob Smith repairs a pot hole on a Huntington street. Smith began working for the city in the last month and spends his days tracking down road-related problems and trying to fix them.
HUNTINGTON — The city of Huntington is making a concerted effort in infrastructural improvements, namely in the hiring of Jacob Smith — its first employee dedicated solely to road repairs.
Smith began working for the city in the last month and spends his days tracking down road-related problems and trying to fix them. The city has not had a person specifically dedicated to this job before, instead relying on public works employees who are trained in multiple areas of infrastructure maintenance.
