A Lufkin man was sentenced to more than 22 years in federal prison Tuesday for drug trafficking-related violations in the Eastern District of Texas, according to U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston.
Alexander Timia Jones, 38, pleaded guilty on Aug. 19, 2021, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Jones was sentenced to a total of 270 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Michael Truncale.
