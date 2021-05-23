Hudson High School Principal John Courtney, left, presents 2021 valedictorian Evan Johnson with a framed award and tassel at the William R. Johnson Coliseum at Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches Saturday.
Hudson High School Principal John Courtney addresses the Class of 2021 at the William R. Johnson Coliseum at Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches Saturday.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Hudson High School salutatorian Emma Ellisor addresses her fellow 2021 graduates at the William R. Johnson Coliseum at Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches Saturday.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Hudson High School Class Valedictorian Evan Johnson addresses his fellow 2021 graduates at the William R. Johnson Coliseum at Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches Saturday.
NACOGDOCHES — Graduates reflected on the past while looking ahead to the future during Hudson High School’s commencement ceremony at the William R. Johnson Coliseum at Stephen F Austin State University Saturday night.
“We didn’t have a normal year,” graduate Mariah Johnson said. “But we had a pretty good one. We’re at least graduating, and you know, this is a big moment for us, so I’m really happy that we get to graduate. I’ve been waiting for this for a long time.”
