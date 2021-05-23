NACOGDOCHES — Graduates reflected on the past while looking ahead to the future during Hudson High School’s commencement ceremony at the William R. Johnson Coliseum at Stephen F Austin State University Saturday night.

“We didn’t have a normal year,” graduate Mariah Johnson said. “But we had a pretty good one. We’re at least graduating, and you know, this is a big moment for us, so I’m really happy that we get to graduate. I’ve been waiting for this for a long time.”

Kayley Fraze's email address is kayley.fraze@lufkindailynews.com.