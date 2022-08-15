Marisa Phillips, senior director for Buckner Family Pathways, said that most of the organization’s locations will have several new single-parent families moving onto their campuses and starting the program this fall. “Thank you to Texas Mutual for awarding the grant to five of our Buckner Family Pathways locations in Texas,” she said. “The grant money will be extremely helpful to maintaining our operations and providing each family with safe, affordable housing during a time of great transition.”
Buckner Family Pathways recently received a $50,000 grant from Texas Mutual Insurance Company that will help with its mission of serving single-parent families through affordable housing, free counseling and coaching.
The grant will be divided between Buckner’s five locations in Lufkin, Midland, Lubbock, Amarillo and Longview and will support residential operations for the single-parent program offered by the nonprofit organization Buckner Children and Family Services.
