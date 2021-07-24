The twins said it feels good to be able to do something they enjoy while creating a product customers appreciate. “We have had positive reviews,” Ashlyn said. “A lot of people like our soap because it smells good.”
Twin sisters Adelyn and Ashlyn Hodges begin making soap from castor oil, olive oil, coconut oil, palm oil, lye, fragrance oil and sodium lactate.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Adelyn, right, carefully measures ingredients while Ashlyn stands ready with a hand mixer.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Adelyn, left, pours the hot lye into a combination of oils and fragrances while Ashlyn prepares to mix their latest batch of homemade soap.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Adding powdered pigment is the final step before thoroughly blending the girls’ most recent batch of ingredients for homemade soap.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Adelyn, left, and Ashlyn pour the final mixture into a silicone-lined wooden mold to cure for several weeks.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
The twins perform every aspect of the business themselves, from making the soap, to marketing and selling it, to making the labels for the product.
