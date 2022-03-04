Punxsutawney Phil may have lied through his buck teeth when he said there were six more weeks of winter, as Angelina County residents have experienced warmer temperatures this week than predicted by the groundhog.
Despite the warm temperatures, local AgriLife Extension agent Cary Sims encourages residents to keep an eye on the weather should they choose to plant tender annual plants like tomatoes this early in March. He warned that based on historical data, the county’s last frost typically arrives in mid-March.
