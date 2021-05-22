Traffic stands still on North Timberland Drive as motorists wait in line for their chance to merge with the stream of autos on Loop 287 north trying to reach the George H. Henderson Jr. Exposition Center where Lufkin High School’s 2021 graduation ceremony was moved at the last minute to try to avoid the near-constant rain falling Friday afternoon.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Members of Lufkin High School’s Class of 2021 cross the stage as a large crowd watches in the George H. Henderson Jr. Exposition Center on Friday night.
ANDY ADAMS/Lufkin ISD
Lufkin High School Class of 2021 salutatorian Yousuf Mir speaks to his fellow graduates and the crowd in the George H. Henderson Jr. Exposition Center on Friday night.
ANDY ADAMS/Lufkin ISD
Lufkin High School Class of 2021 Student Council president De’Undra Garcia speaks to his fellow graduates and the crowd in the George H. Henderson Jr. Exposition Center on Friday night.
Lufkin valedictorian Taha Nazeer and salutatorian Yousuf Mir discussed the struggles and triumphs faced by the Class of 2021 during their graduation speeches Friday night.
“Reflecting back on the past year, I believe the class of 2021 is one of the most resilient classes ever to have graduated from LHS,” Nazeer said, discussing the COVID-19 pandemic and February winter storms.
