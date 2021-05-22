Lufkin valedictorian Taha Nazeer and salutatorian Yousuf Mir discussed the struggles and triumphs faced by the Class of 2021 during their graduation speeches Friday night.

“Reflecting back on the past year, I believe the class of 2021 is one of the most resilient classes ever to have graduated from LHS,” Nazeer said, discussing the COVID-19 pandemic and February winter storms.

