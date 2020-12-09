Zavalla school trustees named Zach Crawford its new superintendent and finalized his contract during a special meeting Thursday.
"Mr. Crawford will begin transition this week with an official start date of Dec. 14. His first priority is the selection of a junior high/high school principal. Interviews are scheduled to begin immediately,'' according to a press release from the district. ''Mr. Crawford returns to Angelina County as a former administrator for Diboll ISD and is excited about working with and building a solid team with the support of the Zavalla community."
