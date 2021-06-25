Life Kids Center

Abundant Life United Methodist Church will be providing child care in a Christian atmosphere with its new facility, the Life Kids Center at 1715 Sayers St. Director Shante Moreland, center, said that with the day care, the community works together.

 JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News

The center provides care for children ages 1-12 years old and will furnish breakfast, lunch and a snack. The children will perform activities to meet their developmental needs, and the center will implement a spiritual aspect, including Scripture in the lesson plans.

