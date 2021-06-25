Abundant Life United Methodist Church will be providing child care in a Christian atmosphere with its new facility, the Life Kids Center at 1715 Sayers St. Director Shante Moreland, center, said that with the day care, the community works together.
The center provides care for children ages 1-12 years old and will furnish breakfast, lunch and a snack. The children will perform activities to meet their developmental needs, and the center will implement a spiritual aspect, including Scripture in the lesson plans.
