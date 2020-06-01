A mother who has been grieving the loss of her son is now asking for help with the investigation into the desecration of his grave.
When 33-year-old Tyler Castro died in late February, he left behind his parents, brothers, nieces and a plethora of friends, said his mother, Laura Castro. She has been dealing with the loss of her middle child in the months since.
“He was my middle son, he just made me laugh all the time,” she said. “He would give the shirt off his back if he could. … when he came in the room he just had such a calming voice if I was having a bad day.”
Tyler was the kind of person who many people spoke to when they needed a friend and could tell them honestly what he believed, Laura said. He wanted the people in his life to live happily and comfortably, and would do what he could to make that happen, she said.
“He was just a good person,” Laura said. “Not perfect by any means. Kids loved him, especially his nieces, they would come over and he would run in the yard with them. He was just a good person.”
Castro was laid to rest below a tree in Largent Cemetery and while the family waited for his headstone to arrive they filled the space with Castro’s favorite things. Laura and her husband placed benches out there so they could go sit and remember.
“A lot of his friends go out to see him and put different things out there,” Laura said. “I put lights and everything. I put chimes where I could and stuff and a fence and all of it was in lights. … When you drove up there in the evening you could see it all. Now you drive up there and ...”
She said Tyler and his younger brother were very close. Her younger son went to place a few more things at his gravesite when he found the site looted and trampled.
“My son is gone,” Laura said. “I was always taught that when you walk into a cemetery you don’t walk on the grave, you don’t fool with a grave or anything like that. … But they did that to my son. I just want him to rest in peace.”
She said it isn’t money that’s the issue, but that the things they’d placed there were Tyler’s favorite things or things he would have loved.
“I can’t believe somebody would do something like that,” she said. “I cannot believe that. It’s heartbreaking. … I don’t understand why people can’t let others rest in peace.”
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. Laura asked that anyone with any information take it to the sheriff’s office.
