State Rep. Trent Ashby presents Diboll head softball coach Hayland Hardy with a certificate during Tuesday’s tribute to the Lady Jacks softball team, which finished as state runners-up in last week’s tournament in Austin. Ashby presented each player, coach and team member with certificates from the House of Representatives.
Diboll Mayor Trey Wilkerson addresses the crowd and the Diboll softball team during Tuesday’s tribute in Diboll. Wilkerson was on hand to praise the team for the way it handled itself on the way to a Class 3A runners-up finish to the season.
Diehard young Lady Jacks fans await the beginning of Tuesday’s tribute for the Diboll softball team, which finished the state tournament in Austin last week as the Class 3A state runners-up.
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
GARY STALLARD/The Lufkin Daily News
GARY STALLARD/The Lufkin Daily News
A certificate from the Texas House of Representatives commemorates the Lady Jacks softball team’s achievements.
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
The Lady Jacks’ state runner-up trophy and medals are displayed at a tribute ceremony Tuesday night.
DIBOLL — The Diboll Lady Jacks softball team spent the past month traveling much of the state of Texas, with their final trip a journey last week to the state tournament in Austin where the group finished as the second-best Class 3A team in the entire Lone Star State.
Along the way, they accumulated fans from all over, especially from East Texas and from regular-season rivals. It seemed the entire region wanted to see the team succeed.
