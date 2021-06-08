DIBOLL — The Diboll Lady Jacks softball team spent the past month traveling much of the state of Texas, with their final trip a journey last week to the state tournament in Austin where the group finished as the second-best Class 3A team in the entire Lone Star State.

Along the way, they accumulated fans from all over, especially from East Texas and from regular-season rivals. It seemed the entire region wanted to see the team succeed.

Gary Stallard’s email address is garylstallard@yahoo.com.