Juan Acevedo displays the trophy and belt buckle he won for winning first place in Snowdrop Ultra 55 Hour Race & Relay. The Snowdrop Foundation raises funds and awareness for patients and survivors of childhood cancer.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Juan Acevedo won this belt buckle for completing 200 miles in the Snowdrop Ultra 55 Hour Race & Relay.
Juan Acevedo, a Spanish teacher at Diboll High School, recently rang in the New Year by winning first place and running 200 miles at the Snowdrop Ultra 55 Hour Race & Relay.
The race — which is organized by the Snowdrop Foundation — was held at Buffalo Run Park in Missouri City. Participants aim to run — or walk — as many laps as they can over the course of 55 hours between Dec. 30 to Jan.1.
