Juan Acevedo, a Spanish teacher at Diboll High School, recently rang in the New Year by winning first place and running 200 miles at the Snowdrop Ultra 55 Hour Race & Relay.

The race — which is organized by the Snowdrop Foundation — was held at Buffalo Run Park in Missouri City. Participants aim to run — or walk — as many laps as they can over the course of 55 hours between Dec. 30 to Jan.1.

