Author and U.S. Army veteran Charles Walls will be speaking, as well as selling his new book “Understanding our Spiritual Growth: A Seven Step Journey to Spiritual Maturity,” at a book signing from 5-6:45 p.m. Tuesday at Kurth Memorial Library.
Walls has been the pastor of the Greater New Zion Baptist Church of Jacksonville for more than 40 years, Linda Smelley, president of the library board said. Walls also serves as dean, faculty and an executive board member of the International Theological Seminary of Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.