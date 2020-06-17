Sheriff Greg Sanches has released a video responding to two issues the public has been questioning.
A video of deputies arresting Mark Anthony Smith, 48, on four felony charges of assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest/search/transport, unlawful restraint and disarming or attempting to disarm a police officer surfaced on Facebook on Tuesday.
Smith was arrested on April 5 after dispatchers received a call from Smith’s girlfriend in the 4200 block of FM 842, who said Smith was blocking her in the driveway with a truck, didn’t seem to be in his right mind and was extremely aggressive, according to his arrest affidavit.
A full story on the arrest by The Lufkin Daily News can be found at tinyurl.com/y9oqs2sb.
People questioned the tactics used by deputies to detain Smith, including tackling him to the ground and hitting him multiple times with the butt of a gun. Sanches said his deputies did nothing wrong in the arrest.
Sanches said in the video that the woman who called 911 was in fear of her life at a residence that the sheriff’s office has responded to 28 times since 2009.
“I can’t go into the details of that because of pending trial yet to come possibility and any other action,” Sanches said. “They responded to the call, I can tell you that, knowing that the person had a weapon. The person refused to comply, so what you see in the video is, as usual, a deputy being attacked, so they had to do what it took to make the arrest.”
Sanches said the video circulating on Facebook of security camera footage has been doctored. He said it does not show the full story or any audio of the incident.
“There’s a lot more to the case, as usual — there always is,” Sanches said. “I think a lot of you hopefully have wised up now. There’s a lot of good people out there who realize there’s always more to the story, but as you’ve seen through my election — probably one of the dirtiest elections in Angelina County because of social media — if you’ll look at the names, it’s the same ol' names. It’s people that are very negative, people that do not like law enforcement, people who do not like me for whatever reason.”
The second incident was the shooting of a dog on the property of a family in the 4000 block of FM 842 Saturday afternoon. Deputies arrived after a tip that a stolen vehicle was on the property.
Sanches says a dog moved aggressively toward Deputy Jose Salinas. The dog’s owners disagree.
Larry Tutt said he and his wife have had their dog for seven years, and she has never attacked anyone. Larry said his wife was in the house at the time. She heard three barks and three gunshots.
“He shot her right in the chest three times, but all she did was bark,” Tutt said. “There was a lot of conflict there because she was like one of our kids. My wife asked him why, and he said, ‘I felt threatened because she was barking at me.’ That’s no reason to shoot a dog.”
Sanches said a deputy has to protect himself.
“As everybody knows, a lot of people are deadly attacked by dogs sometimes, and some are attacked by dogs and injured severely,” Sanches said. “These are very dangerous calls a lot of times, especially a dangerous call he was already on in the first place when we respond to something like that.”
Tutt said a second deputy showed up and told Salinas to go around the side of the house and not to talk to the family. Deputies then taped off the scene and wouldn't let anyone through until investigators arrived, Tutt said.
When the family was finally able to get the dog to the veterinarian, she died because they were unable to pay $2,500 for the life-saving surgery, Tutt said.
The incident was looked into by the sheriff’s office’s professional standards officer, a deputy and staff to make sure Salinas did the right thing, according to Sanches.
“My deputies did nothing wrong, they did their job, and they were just lucky they didn’t get hurt severely or killed in both of these incidents, and I stand behind them,” Sanches said.
If anyone has any questions, Sanches invites them to continue to contact him.
The Lufkin Daily News has requested dash camera footage through the Freedom of Information Act. Sanches told the newspaper that the sheriff’s office cannot release the footage of Smith’s arrest because of the upcoming trial, and the county attorney will review the request for the footage from the incident with Salinas and the shooting of the dog.
