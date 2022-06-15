City of Lufkin Fire Color Guards Lt. Joe Burton, left, and Lt. John Rawls prepare to post the colors Tuesday during the 42nd annual National Flag Day Celebration at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
Boy Scout Troop No. 136 displays the American flag Tuesday prior to explaining the 13 folds at the city of Lufkin’s 42nd annual National Flag Day Celebration at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Ricky Gay, right, plays as those gathered sing the National Anthem Tuesday during the city of Lufkin’s 42nd annual National Flag Day Celebration at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Brent Shankle, on piano, and Candice Ivory perform “America the Beautiful” Tuesday during the 42nd annual National Flag Day Celebration at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Mayor Mark Hicks, left, and Boy Scouts from Troop No. 136 recite the Pledge of Allegiance Tuesday during the 42nd annual National Flag Day Celebration.
Patriotism was present Tuesday in the heart of East Texans during the city of Lufkin’s 42nd annual National Flag Day Celebration.
Mayor Mark Hicks recognized government officials and military personnel attending the event at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center. He believes the event is important because it allows the city to recognize veterans.
