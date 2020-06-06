DIBOLL — Central High School students celebrated the end of their high school years on Friday night at a graduation ceremony at Lumberjack Stadium.
“Tonight we will celebrate our accomplishments and look forward to the plans we have made for the future,” CHS student Carter Davis said. “As we walk across this stage, we will reminisce on the memories that we have made and prepare to go our separate ways.”
The ceremony had been postponed, like many rites of passage, because of COVID-19 concerns. So the students took the opportunity to soak up those last few moments with longtime classmates with chuckles, a few cheers and plenty of tears.
While students remained 6 feet apart, whispers and jokes spilled across the football field in typical fashion. Teary-eyed parents cheered on their kids or waved quietly from the stands as the students walked by.
“I realize what a blessing it is to be here tonight. I hope everyone here, including friends and family, enjoys it and take it in tonight,” Central High School valedictorian Jackson Benton said.
“Because this is a special moment in each one of our classmates’ lives. But more importantly, I hope my classmates will take these last few months and appreciate these opportunities that we have, because they are so far and few between and you never know how your world could change in an instant.”
Benton told a story about how his dad teased him about purchasing a graduation patch to put on his letterman jacket because Benton could still fail a grade. Benton said he couldn’t believe someone would think the next valedictorian would fail a grade, but he gave his dad props for predicting that, at the very least, graduation would be delayed.
Salutatorian Lauren Basham took the opportunity to call out and thank those who’d taught her lessons she believed would carry her through the rest of her life.
First and foremost of those was the lesson to “learn who your friends are” and to hold those people close.
“I’m sure anyone who has graduated from high school can attest to this statement,” she said.
She spoke about how bad high school had been for her, even as early as a freshman; it was something to be endured, rather than enjoyed. But as she progressed through the years, she picked up good friends who showed her how good life could truly be.
“I’ve now become happier and more confident in myself through the help of some special people,” Basham said.
Through many tears, she thanked the friends she’d made for their insight and support that helped to make her life happier. She thanked teachers and her parents who left her with lasting lessons and good memories. And most especially, she thanked her boyfriend for showing her how to move past the bad parts of life and hang on to the good ones.
“I never really enjoyed high school until this year,” she said. “I encourage you to look past the bad moments and soak up the good. This may sound simple, it can be extremely difficult. But learn from my mistake and don’t wait until your last year to cherish it.”
