Don Lymbery

Angelina County Commissioners selected nine citizens and six alternates from the latest grand jury to serve on the Salary Grievance Committee.

The committee was created to offer a venue for county officials to discuss salary grievances. Commissioners were thinking of three of Angelina County’s four constables who have been asking for parity pay, which is a pay raise to give them the same pay as Pct. 1 Constable Tom Selman.

