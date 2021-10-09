McMullen Memorial Library in Huntington provides resources for those in need of employment applications and government forms, according to director Debra Bashaw. “We’re a major source of internet access because in Huntington and Zavalla, not everyone has internet access to their homes,” she said.
Loaned executives and division chairs paint the United Way thermometer to 18% for the first full week of giving. From the left are Hunter Haglund, Insurance Division chair; David Flowers, Huntington chair; Zach Watson, UW board member; Erika Neill, Attorney chair; Chris Caraway, Corporate chair; Hilary Walker, Financial chair; Belinda Brown, UW board member; Shelly Barnes, ADAC; Heather Kartye, General Solicitations chair; Breanna Murphy, St. Luke’s Health-Memorial; Kim Simmons, ADAC; Jacob Smith, ADAC; Lynn Hopper, Lufkin State Supported Living Center; Tina Sellers, UW board member; Tay Phipps, ADAC; and Charlotte Stanland, ADAC.
Ella Bellow, 2, explores her latest literary discovery at McMullen Memorial Library in Huntington.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Avid readers Doloris Endsley, left, and Roger Page peruse materials at the McMullen Memorial Library in Huntington.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Clockwise from top left, Brooke Bellow and her children, Tristyn, 10, Ella, 2, and Gracie, 11, flip through books at McMullen Memorial Library in Huntington.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
HUNTINGTON — When Roger Page moved back to Lufkin in 1989 after living in Houston for 14 years, he was thrilled to discover McMullen Memorial Library in Huntington.
“I always went to the library in Lufkin and when I moved back here, I found this one,” he said. “It was a whole new venue for me, with wonderful books, and most of these are westerns and mysteries and it’s quite interesting. I finally got into a different outlook.”
