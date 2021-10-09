HUNTINGTON — When Roger Page moved back to Lufkin in 1989 after living in Houston for 14 years, he was thrilled to discover McMullen Memorial Library in Huntington.

“I always went to the library in Lufkin and when I moved back here, I found this one,” he said. “It was a whole new venue for me, with wonderful books, and most of these are westerns and mysteries and it’s quite interesting. I finally got into a different outlook.”

Kayley Fraze’s email address is kayley.fraze@lufkindailynews.com.