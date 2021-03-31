Local artist Jeanelle McCall created “I Do Not Know the Man” as one of 14 pieces in her work “Stations of the Cross” that will be featured at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church on Good Friday. This is the fourth station based upon Matthew 26:69-75 when Jesus is denied by Peter, and the rooster crows.
Local artist Jeanelle McCall created “Love and Caring” as one of 14 pieces in her work “Stations of the Cross” that will be featured at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church on Good Friday. This is the 10th station based upon Luke 23:33-34 when Jesus is crucified, and He speaks the words, “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.”
This is the place of silence in local artist Jeanelle McCall’s garden where she spends mornings observing the wild around her, saying a prayer of thankfulness, before going into her studio to begin the next piece of her projects. Her latest work, “Stations of the Cross,” will be featured at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church on Good Friday.
Artist Jeanelle McCall’s Stations of the Cross will be featured at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church on Good Friday.
McCall is a local artist who has received more than 200 American Advertising Federation awards and has exhibited in more than 40 shows from 2005-14. She has more than 40 years experience as a graphic designer and illustrator, and her fiber art work has been featured in quilting art magazines and juried in quilting art shows.
