Lufkin-area broadband services are getting an upgrade by Consolidated Communications as a part of a large-scale investment to connect customers to “faster, highly reliable multi-gig speeds,” a press release by the company states.
More than 80% of Consolidated's Texas locations will utilize fiber by 2025, work is underway to upgrade 35,000 of those locations, according to Gabe Waggoner, executive vice president of operations at Consolidated.
