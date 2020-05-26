Age: 18
School: Lufkin High School
College/professional plans: Attend business school at Texas A&M University.
What is your funniest memory of your time in high school? Out of my four years of cheering in high school, I made most of my memories with my teammates.
Favorite form of social media? Why? My favorite form of social media is YouTube because I enjoy seeing people tell stories and funny videos.
If you could choose the class graduation song, what would it be? Why? "See You Again" by Tyler the Creator. It's a good song and has good lyrics.
What would you change about your cafeteria menu? I would change the cafeteria menu to serve fast food on certain days.
How would you describe your hometown to a stranger? We all come together on Friday nights for football, and we all support each other. Everyone is family.
Have you changed since freshman year? Since freshman year, I have realized the importance of being a reputable young woman for others to look up to.
If you could change something about the world, what would you change? If I could change something about the world, I would change society's hateful hearts.
What advice would you give your freshman self? Have more fun and enjoy the high school experience.
Which of your teachers has inspired you? Why? Mr. Duke was my physics teacher my junior year, and he inspired me to push myself out of my comfort zone, and he taught me that hard work pays off.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.