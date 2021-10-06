“It never entered my mind that I would get to be this age, for one,” said Jeannette Miller. “And in fact, you don’t feel as if you are.”

Miller sat at a table with her friends Linda Mount, Carol Love and Melba Ferden at the Angelina County Senior Center while each decorated festive cookies for fall. The women have found companions in each other — joking and teasing as each works through their cookies — at the center, which focuses on helping seniors retain their independence as long as possible.

