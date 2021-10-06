Paralynn Canino displays a fall wreath she has been working on. She missed out on the craft the week before and worked on it while the other patrons of the Angelina County Senior Center worked on cookies.
Doris Harkness shows off the fall cookies she decorated at the Angelina County Senior Center.
JESS HUFF/The Lufkin Daily News
Carol Love sits next to the tools she used to decorate cookies at the Angelina County Senior Center.
JESS HUFF/The Lufkin Daily News
From the left, Jeannette Miller and Melba Ferden smile next to their fall decorated cookies before going to get new craft materials for the next project at the Angelina County Senior Center.
JESS HUFF/The Lufkin Daily News
Linda Mount waits for her turn to get more crafting materials after finishing her fall cookies at the Angelina County Senior Center.
JESS HUFF/The Lufkin Daily News
JESS HUFF/The Lufkin Daily News
Teresa Moreno puts final touches on her fall cookies she decorated at the Angelina County Senior Center.
“It never entered my mind that I would get to be this age, for one,” said Jeannette Miller. “And in fact, you don’t feel as if you are.”
Miller sat at a table with her friends Linda Mount, Carol Love and Melba Ferden at the Angelina County Senior Center while each decorated festive cookies for fall. The women have found companions in each other — joking and teasing as each works through their cookies — at the center, which focuses on helping seniors retain their independence as long as possible.
