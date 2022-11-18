Students at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School watch as cereal boxes begin to fall over one by one in a domino effect. Together, the students and staff collected more than 900 boxes of cereal that will be donated to The Salvation Army and the Christian Information and Service Center.
Cheers filled the gymnasium of St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School Thursday as students watched as cereal boxes began to fall over one by one in a domino effect.
Though the school normally does a canned food drive in the fall of each year, student council adviser Denise Nicholson saw the idea for a cereal drive on social media and felt inspired to try something different this year.
